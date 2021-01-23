Mysterium (MYST) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $1,180.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

