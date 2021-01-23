Mysterium (MYST) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

