MyWish Price Up 192.2% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $28,993.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded 192.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

