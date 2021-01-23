NAGA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,105.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, NAGA has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $4,105.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

