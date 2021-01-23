Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.25 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00010001 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $424.71 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.74 or 0.03858746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00434838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01345360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00431035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00271310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023125 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

