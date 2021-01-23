Nano Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $424.94 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00009929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,119.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.36 or 0.03933370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00432540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.01342650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00433396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00272508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

