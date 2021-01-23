NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.16

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.92 million and $1,245.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

