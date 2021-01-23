Nasdacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $306,125.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $202,759.44 and $306,125.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,460,627 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

