Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Hits $0.82

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $120,297.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins.

Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

