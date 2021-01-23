National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

National Bank has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years.

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

