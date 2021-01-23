Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $946,725.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $946,725.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024563 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,789,497 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

