Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading 80.1% Higher Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $61,644.79 and approximately $57,118.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

