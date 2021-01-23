NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $201.48

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.48 and traded as high as $269.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 515,861 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a market cap of £741.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.48.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.