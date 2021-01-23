NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00007466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $624.79 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,736,227 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

