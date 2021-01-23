NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00007764 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $658.29 million and $35.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,769,726 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

