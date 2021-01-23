Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Neblio has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,382,396 coins and its circulating supply is 16,958,247 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

