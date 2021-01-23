Nebulas Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $2.38 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,457,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,921,480 tokens. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.