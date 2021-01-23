Neo Price Reaches $24.30 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $961.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.24 or 0.95139882 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

