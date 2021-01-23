Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $60,250.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00104918 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00324398 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

