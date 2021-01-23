Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.60

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.60 and traded as high as $58.00. Netcall plc (NET.L) shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 59,251 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.50 million and a PE ratio of 188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Netcall plc (NET.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

