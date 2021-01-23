NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Increased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,531 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in NetEase by 29.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $117.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

