Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

