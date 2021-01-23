NeuroChain Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $469,829.98 and approximately $4,409.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeuroChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NeuroChain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NeuroChain Profile

NeuroChain (NCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,530,433 coins. NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

