Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00104903 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000932 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00324647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

