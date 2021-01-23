Neutrino Token Market Cap Tops $22.62 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Neutrino Token token can now be bought for approximately $12.32 or 0.00038441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and $45,435.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,640 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

