Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after buying an additional 209,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

