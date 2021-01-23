New Capital Management LP Purchases 3,682 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Capital Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

