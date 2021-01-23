New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EDU traded down $13.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.11. 3,457,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,160. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $187.43.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

