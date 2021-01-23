New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,556 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of New Residential Investment worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.