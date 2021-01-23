Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

