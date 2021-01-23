Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $843,401.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $843,401.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

