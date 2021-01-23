Newton Coin Project Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $33,472.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

