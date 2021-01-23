Newton Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $725,917.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.