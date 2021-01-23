NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $783.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00433282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,925,888 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

