Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Cap of $381.65 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $381.65 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

