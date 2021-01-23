Nexo Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Nexo has a total market cap of $374.89 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

