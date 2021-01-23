NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0749 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 102.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $466,257.87 and approximately $21,070.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,140.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.01341276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.00542409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009637 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002396 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

