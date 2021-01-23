NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 101% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $493,805.39 and $22,439.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.63 or 0.01339434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00543369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009484 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

