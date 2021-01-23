NEXT Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NEXT has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $16,177.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00433351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

