NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

