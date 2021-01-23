Nexty (NTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Nexty has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00282365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s launch date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

