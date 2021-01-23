Nexus (NXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $159,637.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $23.83 million and $159,637.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,528,765 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

