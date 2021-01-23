Nexus Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $23.50 million and $349,529.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,533,425 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

