NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Achieves $281,662.52 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $281,662.52 and approximately $392,300.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00039031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00281789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040189 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

