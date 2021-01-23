NFTX (NFTX) Trading Up 96.7% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $54.20 or 0.00168691 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

NFTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

