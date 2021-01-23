Nibble (NBXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Nibble has a total market cap of $86.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nibble has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. One Nibble coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

