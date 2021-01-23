NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

