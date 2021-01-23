NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0574

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NIX has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $49,956.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.10 or 0.03891074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00432450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.31 or 0.01339094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00537679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00429597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00270564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023323 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,603,603 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

