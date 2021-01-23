NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.