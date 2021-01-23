Noir Hits Market Cap of $184,340.82 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Noir has a market cap of $184,340.82 and approximately $334.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00115937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,422,987 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

